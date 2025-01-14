‘Sudden emotional outburst’: CM Biren Singh on Congress winning both Lok Sabha seats in Manipur

It was a “sudden emotional outburst” that made people vote for the Congress on both Lok Sabha seats of Manipur in the general elections last year, N Biren Singh, chief minister of the strife-torn state, suggested on Tuesday. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh (PTI/File Photo)

Biren Singh also claimed that Manipur's two Lok Sabha MPs were not raising the state's “core issues” in Parliament.

Also Read: Manipur CM seeks help of Naga community in resolving ethnic crisis

“The mass in a sudden emotional outburst voted for them (Congress). However, have the two MPs said a word on border fencing, FMR (free movement regime) and identification of illegal immigrants? Then how did they get elected?” the BJP leader said in Imphal, news agency PTI reported.

“When many have been killed and displaced, how were votes given to them? I want to ask the people, why were votes given to them? What are they (MPs) doing now?” he added.

In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Inner Manipur constituency, while the Outer Manipur constituency chose the Naga People's Front, a regional political outfit.

Also Read: Govt probing if Starlink used in Manipur

In 2024, however, these were won by Congress' Angmocha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred-Kan Ngam Arthur, respectively.

Meanwhile, Biren Singh also launched an attack on veteran Congressman and ex-Union minister P Chidambaram over a now-deleted social media post in which Chidambaram suggested giving regional autonomy to the three major communities (Meiteis, Kukis and Nagas) in Manipur.

Singh slammed the grand old party for its “silence” on Chidambaram's post.

Further, he asserted that Manipur would “break” if there was no BJP government at the Centre.

Since May 2023, the state has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the majority Meiteis and tribal Kukis, and the conflict has claimed over 200 lives besides displacing thousands of people.