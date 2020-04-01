e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sudden spurt in number of Covid-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh in 12 hours

Sudden spurt in number of Covid-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh in 12 hours

It is not yet clear whether the sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases is because of the returnees from Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:23 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Traffic policemen request commuters to wear masks and to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease, in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on March 27.
Traffic policemen request commuters to wear masks and to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease, in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on March 27. (Reuters Photo)
         

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a massive rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last 12 hours.

A health bulletin issued by the state government said as many as 43 positive cases were reported between 9 pm on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday, taking the overall number of positive cases in the state to 89.

Of these 89, two people - one in Nellore and another in Visakhapatnam - recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospitals last week.

“In all, 373 samples were tested in the last 12 hours, of which 330 samples tested negative and the remaining 43 proved positive,” the bulletin said.

Most of the positive cases (15) are from Kadapa, followed by 13 in West Godavari, five in Chittoor, four in Prakasam, two each in East Godavari and Nellore and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam.

It is not yet clear whether the sudden rise in the number of cases is because of the returnees from Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. The state government had on Tuesday announced that around 800 people from the state had been identified as having attended the Jamaat conference.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the police had identified all those who had returned from New Delhi meeting and all of them had been sent to isolation centres.

On Tuesday, state government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy declared that Andhra Pradesh was better placed compared to many other states in containing the spread of coronavirus because of the stringent measures being taken by the government in implementing the lockdown.

tags
top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
‘Excuses’: 5 things minister Mukhtar Naqvi said on Nizamuddin event
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz cleared: Manish Sisodia
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
After mega-merger effective today, six banks will cease to exist
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
The greatest T20I innings ever. Period
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
National lockdown takes mammoth toll on Maruti Suzuki sales in March
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news