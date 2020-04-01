Sudden spurt in number of Covid-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh in 12 hours

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:23 IST

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a massive rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last 12 hours.

A health bulletin issued by the state government said as many as 43 positive cases were reported between 9 pm on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday, taking the overall number of positive cases in the state to 89.

Of these 89, two people - one in Nellore and another in Visakhapatnam - recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospitals last week.

“In all, 373 samples were tested in the last 12 hours, of which 330 samples tested negative and the remaining 43 proved positive,” the bulletin said.

Most of the positive cases (15) are from Kadapa, followed by 13 in West Godavari, five in Chittoor, four in Prakasam, two each in East Godavari and Nellore and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam.

It is not yet clear whether the sudden rise in the number of cases is because of the returnees from Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. The state government had on Tuesday announced that around 800 people from the state had been identified as having attended the Jamaat conference.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the police had identified all those who had returned from New Delhi meeting and all of them had been sent to isolation centres.

On Tuesday, state government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy declared that Andhra Pradesh was better placed compared to many other states in containing the spread of coronavirus because of the stringent measures being taken by the government in implementing the lockdown.