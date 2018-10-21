‘Suicide’ note details Faridabad family’s final wish, siblings’s trauma

The police have recovered a note from the Faridabad house on Saturday morning where the four siblings were found hanging.

The note, which is dated October 18, was signed by the siblings and contains detailed instructions of tasks that needed to be done — like selling personal belongings to fund their funerals and paying back friends who had helped them after the death of their parents — after their deaths.

The one-page suicide note details how the family was depressed and reeling under acute financial crisis.

They have also mentioned details of how they wanted their last rites to be conducted and to whom their remaining valuables be distributed. Police said that an analysis of the note suggests that apart from financial crisis, the siblings were depressed after the loss of their parents and youngest siblings within six months.

“All four of us are giving up our lives... because we can’t imagine living after the death of our parents and our youngest brother Sanju,” the note reads.

“Our mother was due to receive Rs 1 lakh from hotel Rajhans which we didn’t get on time. After our mother and Sanju died, the hotel gave us Rs 60,000. Another Rs 10,000 was paid to us on October 11 this month. The rest Rs 30,000 was deposited with the hotel to clear our dues and electricity bill of the staff quarter that we earlier lived in.”

The general manager of Rajhans Hotel, Harvinder Yadav, said that the family had no dues pending with the hotel.

In their note, the siblings have also written that if some money was left after clearing the dues, it should be given to Upendra (Sanju’s friend) along with Sanju’s motorbike. The note mentions that the family had borrowed Rs 20,000 from Upendra in their ‘difficult times.’

The family also requested that some of Sanju’s belongings — a bed, a wheelchair, four blankets, a dinner set and some newly bought utensils —be given in charity, while the inverter be given to the church.

The note further reads that if some money is collected after selling the remaining items, it can be used for their last rites. The four have also requested that two priests be given money after selling their belongings.

Making a last wish, the siblings said that all four of them be buried at the Burari cemetery.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 08:29 IST