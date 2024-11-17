Super glue attack seals Gwalior momo seller's lips, eyes: Reports

A momo vendor in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior was on Thursday attacked with super glue, causing burns and his eyes and lips to stick together. The incident took place at his stall in the Motijheel area of Gwalior. The reason behind the attack is not yet known. (Pixabay/Representative)

The victim, identified as Sohail Shah, is originally from Gohad in Bhind district, and had recently moved to Gwalior with his family. He runs a momo stall with his wife, Shabnam, according to a Free Press Journal report.

On Thursday evening, while Sohail was working at his stall, two men with their faces covered approached him on a bike. Without warning, they threw a bottle of 'Fevikwik' glue at his face and quickly left the scene.

The glue caused Sohail’s eyes and lips to stick together, leading to burns.

Super glue can burn a person's skin because of an exothermic reaction that occurs when the adhesive chemical in super glue, known as cyanoacrylate, comes into contact with cotton or other materials.

Sohail's wife, Shabnam, shouted for help, and nearby people contacted the police, following which he was taken to Jaya Arogya Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries in the burn ward, the report said. Sohail’s wife has filed a complaint, and the police have started an investigation.

Following the attack, local police registered an FIR and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits, an IndiaTV report said, adding that authorities are combing through CCTV footage in the area and questioning witnesses to collect leads.

An image of the man shown in the above-cited reports showed him lying with his eyes shut and lips stuck together with a whitish substance, appearing to be the glue from the alleged attack, all over his face.