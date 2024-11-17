Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Super glue attack seals Gwalior momo seller's lips, eyes: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2024 08:25 AM IST

On Thursday, while the man was working at his stall, two men with their faces covered approached him on a bike and threw a bottle of 'Fevikwik' glue at him.

A momo vendor in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior was on Thursday attacked with super glue, causing burns and his eyes and lips to stick together. The incident took place at his stall in the Motijheel area of Gwalior.

The reason behind the attack is not yet known. (Pixabay/Representative)
The reason behind the attack is not yet known. (Pixabay/Representative)

The victim, identified as Sohail Shah, is originally from Gohad in Bhind district, and had recently moved to Gwalior with his family. He runs a momo stall with his wife, Shabnam, according to a Free Press Journal report.

On Thursday evening, while Sohail was working at his stall, two men with their faces covered approached him on a bike. Without warning, they threw a bottle of 'Fevikwik' glue at his face and quickly left the scene.

Also Read: 1 dead, 1 critically injured as bus runs over momo stall in Noida

The glue caused Sohail’s eyes and lips to stick together, leading to burns.

Super glue can burn a person's skin because of an exothermic reaction that occurs when the adhesive chemical in super glue, known as cyanoacrylate, comes into contact with cotton or other materials.

Sohail's wife, Shabnam, shouted for help, and nearby people contacted the police, following which he was taken to Jaya Arogya Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries in the burn ward, the report said. Sohail’s wife has filed a complaint, and the police have started an investigation.

The reason behind the attack is not yet known.

Following the attack, local police registered an FIR and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits, an IndiaTV report said, adding that authorities are combing through CCTV footage in the area and questioning witnesses to collect leads.

An image of the man shown in the above-cited reports showed him lying with his eyes shut and lips stuck together with a whitish substance, appearing to be the glue from the alleged attack, all over his face.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //