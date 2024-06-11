1 dead, 1 critically injured as bus runs over momo stall in Noida

One person died while another was critically injured after a bus crashed into the boundary wall of a residential society in Noida, after running over a momos stall set up on the roadside, officials said on Tuesday. The bus also crashed into the boundary wall of a society in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/ Hindustan Times)

According to police, the incident happened at 6.54pm at Sriram Apartments in Sector 118, Noida.

“The bus was heading from Sector 115 towards Sector 118 when it seems to have lost control at the turn near Sriram Apartments and rammed over a roadside food cart, and then crashed into the boundary wall of the society right behind it. Two men who were at the food cart, selling momos, were run over by the bus and crushed under the wheel. Locals informed the police after which a team of Sector 113 police station reached the spot,” said Vidya Sagar Mishra, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“While one of them, Deepak (30), died on the spot, Sushil (18), was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is under treatment. By the time police reached the spot around 7.10pm, the driver and passengers of the bus had fled the spot, and the bus was found empty,” said the DCP.

He added that preliminary inquiry has found that the bus was carrying staffers of a factory. “Initial investigation revealed that the bus is registered with Anant Tour and Travels and was being used commercially. The driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. We are getting in touch with the owner to know who was behind the wheels and for which company the bus was being used,” said a senior officer.

Meanwhile, following the incident, several locals gathered at the spot even as the crumpled food cart, momos steamers and vegetables were seen entangled in the wheels of the bus.

The owner of the momos food cart, Bhagat Singh, also rushed to the site after getting information about the incident. “Sushil and Deepak are natives of Nepal and were currently residing at Sorkha in a rented accommodation. Deepak had taken the food cart for rent from me about three months ago while Sushil joined him about one month ago. Deepak was a hardworking man, he used to make momos throughout the day at his home and then bring them here to sell,” said Singh, who is also a resident of Sorkha village in Noida.

Eyewitnesses said that the bus was speeding when the accident happened.

Kosinder Yadav, president of Sector 117 RWA said, “I was taking a stroll around the street with a neighbour when we saw the bus speeding on the road, and as it reached a turn near Sriram Apartments, the driver lost balance and the bus skid towards the roadside. It first hit a parked bike, then ran over the momos cart and ultimately stopped after it crashed into the boundary wall of the society”.

Meena, who runs a golgappa cart beside the momos cart, said that the deceased and the injured were setting up their shop when the bus ran over them. “Since it is summer time, we usually set up shop around 6.30pm. While I had already set up my shop, Deepak and Sushil were just setting up the cart when the bus suddenly came out of nowhere and ran over them. It all happened so quick, I could not even alert them to get away,” said Meena.

Anoop Kumar, president of Sriram Apartments Residents’ Welfare Association said, “None of the residents of our society have been injured in the incident. However, the boundary wall of the society complex has been completely damaged as the bus entered the society’s internal road after crashing into the wall. The incident has left the residents of the society in shock and all children playing in the society in the evening rushed back home”.

By 8pm, police officials arranged for a crane to remove the bus from the spot and clear the way.