Supporting pillar failed, structure tilted and crashed: Moment swing collapsed at Surajkund fair | Video

The clip shows the ride operating at high speed when one side of its supporting pillars suddenly collapses, causing the entire structure to tilt and crash to the ground.

The incident occurred between 6 pm and 6:30 pm. A video of the incident also went viral, showing moments before the swing tilted and collapsed to the ground, taking the people riding in it with it.

A swing ride at the Surajkund International Craft Festival in Faridabad, Haryana , collapsed on Saturday evening , leaving at least 14 people injured, including a police inspector, officials confirmed.

According to the police, the swing was moving up and down at a very fast speed when one end suddenly broke, leaving it hanging 2–3 feet above the ground.

“Several people had been taken off the swing and people nearby supported the fallen portion and helped in rescuing people. Suddenly, the swing broke from the other end as well and fell completely to the ground,” a senior officer said.

Also read| Video captures moments when swing collapses at Surajkund fair in Faridabad

The swing mishap came barely an hour after Gate number 2 of the fairground reportedly collapsed, injuring a visitor, HT learnt.

The injured visitor was identified as Sumit Malhotra, a resident of Sector 28, news agency PTI reported. A child was also hurt in the incident, and both were taken to BK Hospital for treatment, police said.

The deceased inspector has been identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was present for the security of the fair, HT reported. Gupta was involved in the rescue work when debris fell on him, and he suffered severe head injuries.

What did eyewitness say? An eyewitness said police officers and members of the public rushed towards the ride without caring for their own safety. “Prompt action by police helped save several lives,” he said.

Police said Inspector Prasad joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and had completed 36 years in service. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, all unmarried and students.