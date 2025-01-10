Supreme Court allows guided tours of its premises | Check details

The Supreme Court has allowed guided tours for the general public on designated days. The Supreme Court building in New Delhi.(File)

The tour will take place on every working Saturday, except second and fourth Saturdays and declared holidays in four slots starting from 10am to 5pm, reported PTI.

"In pursuance of the directions of the competent authority, the guided tour shall be conducted on every working Saturday, except second and fourth Saturdays and declared holidays in four slots from 10 am to 11.30 am; 11:30 am to 1 pm; 2 pm to 3.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm," a circular issued on January 9 by Registrar Mahesh T Patankar (court and building) said.

A pre-online booking would be mandatory for conducting the guided tour smoothly.

An unidentified official quoted by PTI said that the opening of the apex court premises will provide a great opportunity for the public to gain inside access to the interiors of the building and admire the majestic structure in its full glory.

"A visitor can arrange pre-planned escorted visits with online booking made in advance," the official said, "and will be accompanied throughout the premises and introduced to parts of historical importance and they will also get a chance to see the courtrooms."

The public members would have a chance to sightsee the grounds which usually takes about an hour and be guided through the courtrooms aside from the National Judicial Museum and Archive.

Visitors can also visit the new judges library in the Supreme Court's administrative building complex where entry is otherwise restricted, according to PTI.

The Supreme Court building was constructed in 1958, with its foundation stone laid by India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1954. The first such tour happened on November 3, 2018, and since then 296 such tours have taken place.

