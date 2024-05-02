Supreme Court banter: SG Mehta requests ‘internship’ from Singhvi; his reply…

During a hearing of a case in the Supreme Court, a lighthearted moment ensued when senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi jokingly declined to offer solicitor general Tushar Mehta an internship under him. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi (L) Solicitor general Tushar Mehta .

The Supreme Court bench, led by Justice BR Gavai, was hearing an original suit filed by West Bengal against the Centre regarding the Central Board of Investigation (CBI)'s investigation into several cases without the necessary approval from the state.

Courtroom banter: Read the full conversation here

Justice BR Gavai: Everyone should learn from Dr Singhvi how to be in all courts at the exact right time.

SG Mehta: I've been requesting him to take me as an intern for 3 months so that I could also learn.

Singhvi: I may not induct an overqualified intern!

What is the case?

The West Bengal government has filed an original suit in the Supreme Court against the Centre, invoking Article 131 of the Constitution. It alleges that the CBI is starting investigations and filing FIRs without the state's general consent.

Article 131 grants the Supreme Court original jurisdiction over disputes between the Centre and one or more states.

On November 16, 2018, the West Bengal government revoked its "general consent" given to the CBI for conducting investigations or raids within the state.

CBI not under Union control: Centre to SC

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, underlined the significance of Article 131, stating it must not be misused. He said that the cases mentioned in the state's suit were registered by the CBI, not the Centre.

"The Union of India has not registered any case. CBI has registered it," Mehta said, adding, “CBI is not under the control of the Union of India,” PTI reported.

The hearing for this matter is currently ongoing before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta.

