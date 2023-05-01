Home / India News / Can dissolve marriage on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown’, says Supreme Court

Can dissolve marriage on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown’, says Supreme Court

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2023 11:42 AM IST

A Constitution bench ruled that Supreme Court can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown.

A Constitution bench on Monday ruled that the Supreme Court can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown by dispensing with the need for the waiting period as required under the marital laws.

Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)
Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)

The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench held that it can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of the marriage by invoking special power granted to it under Article 143 of the Constitution and that the mandatory waiting period of six months for divorce through mutual consent can be dispensed with subject to conditions.

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the enforcement of decrees and orders of the apex court to do “complete justice” in any matter pending before it.

“We have…. held that it is possible for this court to dissolve the marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage,” the bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, AS Oka, Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari, said.

The Supreme Court delivered the verdict on a batch of petitions relating to the exercise of its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve broken-down marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts for protracted judicial proceedings to get the decree of separation.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
supreme court divorce
supreme court divorce
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out