Supreme Court grants bail to 5 Delhi riots accused, with 11 conditions

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed 11 conditions on activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad while granting them bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. While the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, some others were granted bail with 11 conditions imposed on them. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Following are the conditions imposed on them: