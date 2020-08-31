Supreme Court imposes Re 1 fine on Prashant Bhushan for contempt

india

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a Re 1 fine on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan days after holding him guilty of criminal contempt of court for two tweets against the apex court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde. It said if he fails to deposit the same by September 15, Bhushan will have to undergo simple imprisonment for three months and be barred from practising for three years.

According to the Contempt of Courts Act, the offence of criminal contempt carries a punishment of up to six months in prison or a fine up to Rs 2,000 or both. The court has also barred lawyers found guilty of contempt from practising before the court for a limited period while refraining from imposing any jail sentence.

The verdict was reserved on Tuesday last after the court gave Bhushan a fresh opportunity to apologise, withdraw his comments, or express regret.

Bhushan’s lawyer Rajeev Dhawan and Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, the top law officer of the Union government who appeared in his personal capacity, last week urged the court to not punish the activist-lawyer and let him off with a reprimand.

Dhavan said the effect of punishment will make Bhushan a martyr and urged the court not to do so.

The court considered these requests and wanted Bhushan to apologise before it could take a lenient view in the matter. The bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, suggested that Bhushan must “express regret” for his tweets, and subsequent statements defending those tweets.

At one point last week, the court gave Bhushan time to think over his responses and consider retracting his statements. But no apology or retraction was offered as the activist-lawyer maintained than an apology would be ingenuous and a “contempt of his conscience”. He also argued that his criticism came with the best interests of the court in mind as a long-serving officer of the law.

The bench said the court welcomes fair criticism, but critics should not attribute motives to judges.

Justice Mishra, who will retire on Wednesday, last week said lawyers and judges are part of the same institution and should work together to ensure that the dignity of the institution is not compromised.

Several eminent jurists have said that the court was being overly harsh in initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Bhushan.

The bench last week said Bhushan has declined to apologise and has also filed statements sticking to his stance.

Bhushan had posted two tweets, one against the Supreme Court on June 27 and another against CJI Bobde on June 29.

Mehek Maheshwari, an advocate, filed a petition before the Supreme Court on July 9 seeking contempt of court proceedings against Bhushan for the tweets. Based on his petition, the court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the matter and listed it for the first time on July 22 and issued notice to Bhushan the same day.

The court then heard the matter on August 5 and held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court on August 14. It then posted the case for hearing on August 20 to decide the sentence.

When the matter was heard on August 20, Bhushan read out a statement expressing dismay over his conviction. He said that he was standing by his tweets, which he described as an attempt to discharge his duty towards the country.

The three-judge bench said it could show leniency only if Bhushan expressed regret and reconsidered his statement declining to apologise. It gave Bhushan time to submit an unconditional apology by August 24 failing which it would proceed against him.

Bhushan submitted a supplementary statement before the court on August 24 persisting with his stance and refusing to offer an apology. He submitted his views represented his bona fide (good faith) beliefs and, therefore, offering an apology for expressing them would be insincere.

His tweets were not intended to malign the apex court or the CJI but only offered constructive criticism “so that the court could arrest any drift away from its longstanding role as a guardian of the Constitution”, Bhushan said.

Dhavan suggested on Tuesday last that the court should close the case after issuing a general direction that the Bar should exercise restraint while criticising the court. He also pointed out instances when lawyers and judges have criticised the court and its judgments.

One of Bhushan’s main arguments was that criticising courts is protected by free speech and will not amount to contempt.