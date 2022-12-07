Supreme Court mobile 2.0 app for android users launched: A lowdown

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday announced the launch of the android version of the mobile app for the Supreme Court with additional features with an aim to enable all the government departments to see their pending cases. It also aims to let law officers track cases in which they are appearing. The Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0 is now available on the Google Play Store. For IOS users App will be available in a week.

While launching the app, Chief Justice Chandrachud stressed: "This time we have given an additional feature, all law officers can have real-time access to their access. All government departments can check the pendency of their cases. Please use it," he stressed.

"Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week's time. Besides lawyers and advocates on-record, the application will give exclusive real time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application," he underlined.

The updated summary of the app on the Google Play store reads: "Nodal Officers of Central Ministry dept. can view their cases filed, status order, judgement and any miscellaneous documents filed in the Supreme Court."

"Login for AG (attorney general), SG, ASG (Additional Solicitor General of India), and law Officers to view all Central govt, Ministry dept. cases filed in Supreme Court. (sic)," it further mentions.

The top court in 2021 had launched a mobile application to enable journalists to report Supreme Court proceedings without having to visit the court while the pandemic was widespread.

(With agency inputs)

