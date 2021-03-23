IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Supreme Court refuses to extend loan moratorium period
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court refuses to extend loan moratorium period

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the request by trader associations to extend the period of loan moratorium and allow sector-specific reliefs. The court also dismissed the petitions seeking a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period of March till August 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:29 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the request by trader associations to extend the period of loan moratorium and allow sector-specific reliefs. The court also dismissed the petitions seeking a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period of March till August 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
loan moratorium supreme court
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court refuses to extend loan moratorium period

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:29 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the request by trader associations to extend the period of loan moratorium and allow sector-specific reliefs. The court also dismissed the petitions seeking a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period of March till August 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police took the van driver into custody and are investigating the case. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)
The police took the van driver into custody and are investigating the case. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

5 killed as milk van ploughs into fishermen on roadside in AP’s Nellore district

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Four of the fishermen died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles ply following landslide due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu. (File photo)
Vehicles ply following landslide due to heavy rainfall, in Jammu. (File photo)
india news

Rain, snow in Kashmir for 2nd day; Srinagar-Jammu NH closed for traffic

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded four to five inches of fresh snow. The rain and snow have brought a slight drop in the day and night temperatures in Kashmir, as well as in the winter capital of Jammu
READ FULL STORY
Close
School children in Ratnapur village of Odisha’s Sundargarh district at a protest site demanding the stoppage of coal trucks driving through their village.(HT PHOTO)
School children in Ratnapur village of Odisha’s Sundargarh district at a protest site demanding the stoppage of coal trucks driving through their village.(HT PHOTO)
india news

School children in Odisha’s Sundargarh district protest pollution by coal trucks

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The children say pollution caused by coal dust from trucks carrying the mineral has become unbearable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
india news

Martyr's Day 2021: PM Modi, vice president Naidu pay tributes

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • Martyr’s Day is observed every year on March 23 in India to mark the anniversary of the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. The three young freedom fighters were hanged by the Britishers on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MiG-21s led by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, centre, during the Air Force Day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi on October 8, 2019. (Representational image/AP File)
MiG-21s led by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, centre, during the Air Force Day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi on October 8, 2019. (Representational image/AP File)
india news

The story of IAF’s tryst with MiG-21 fighter planes

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:20 AM IST
The March 17 crash of a MiG-21 Bison in Gwalior — the second this year — has turned the spotlight on India’s longest-serving fighter plane, its safety record and the IAF’s plans to replace the ageing jets with newer ones in the coming years
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian Parliament. (AFP)
The Indian Parliament. (AFP)
india news

Paraliament LIVE | AAP MP writes to Rajya Sabha chairman over NCT Bill

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • In Rajya Sabha, the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 is on the list for consideration and passing.
READ FULL STORY
A view of Supreme court. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
A view of Supreme court. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court seeks status of vacancies in tribunals

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The court was hearing a petition filed by the NGT Bar Association (Western Zone) highlighting vacancies at the tribunal even as the NGT Act provides for a maximum of 20 judicial and 20 technical members as the tribunal’s ideal strength
READ FULL STORY
Close
Night curfew in Malkangiri will remain in force till March 31. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
Night curfew in Malkangiri will remain in force till March 31. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Night curfew returns to Odisha’s Malkangiri district after 3 months

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Malkangiri has no active Covid-19 cases currently and did not report any new positive cases on Monday but the night curfew as imposed in view of the Bada Yatra, Dola Jatra and Holi festivities in different parts of the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
india news

Isro demonstrates technology for quantum encrypted data transmission

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:53 AM IST
This experiment can form the basis for a future quantum key encrypted data transmission between satellites and ground stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
There were 345,377 active cases and 11,181,253 people who have recovered from the viral disease.(AFP Photo)
There were 345,377 active cases and 11,181,253 people who have recovered from the viral disease.(AFP Photo)
india news

India sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases at 40,715, tally over 11.68 mn

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:49 AM IST
The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the country’s infection tally to over 11.68 million and the death toll has now risen to 160,166.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)
india news

SC likely to hear ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh’s petition on March 26

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:43 AM IST
In his plea, Singh claimed that he was transferred to a low-key post in Mumbai Police’s Home Guards by an order on March 17 “immediately” after he brought the corrupt practices of home minister Anil Deshmukh to the knowledge of Maharashtra CM, deputy CM, and some other senior leaders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the signing of the MoA for Ken-Betwa Link Project, in Bhopal on Monday. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the signing of the MoA for Ken-Betwa Link Project, in Bhopal on Monday. (ANI)
india news

MP, UP sign Ken-Betwa pact: Here’s why it alarmed environmentalists

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Environmental activists said the project would spell doom for the Panna tiger reserve, known for its critically endangered white-rumped vultures besides a thriving big cat population
READ FULL STORY
Close
P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group hoped that this initiative will create excitement among children for water conservation.(PTI file photo)
P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group hoped that this initiative will create excitement among children for water conservation.(PTI file photo)
india news

Registration for Ganga Quest 2021 begins as UNESCO, NMCG celebrate Water Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:16 AM IST
The event included felicitating the winners of a water conservation awareness programme, and screening of their winning animation short films, according to an official release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme court . (HT Archive)
Supreme court . (HT Archive)
india news

Supreme Court to pronounce order on loan moratorium extension today

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:09 AM IST
The Centre had agreed to waive compound interest on loans for six categories of borrowers who secured loans of up to 2 crore. Various business associations and corporate bodies have demanded an extension of this benefit
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP