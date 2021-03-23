Supreme Court refuses to extend loan moratorium period
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the request by trader associations to extend the period of loan moratorium and allow sector-specific reliefs. The court also dismissed the petitions seeking a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period of March till August 2020.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:29 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the request by trader associations to extend the period of loan moratorium and allow sector-specific reliefs. The court also dismissed the petitions seeking a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period of March till August 2020.
5 killed as milk van ploughs into fishermen on roadside in AP’s Nellore district
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Four of the fishermen died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment
Rain, snow in Kashmir for 2nd day; Srinagar-Jammu NH closed for traffic
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded four to five inches of fresh snow. The rain and snow have brought a slight drop in the day and night temperatures in Kashmir, as well as in the winter capital of Jammu
School children in Odisha’s Sundargarh district protest pollution by coal trucks
By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The children say pollution caused by coal dust from trucks carrying the mineral has become unbearable.
Martyr's Day 2021: PM Modi, vice president Naidu pay tributes
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:53 AM IST
- Martyr’s Day is observed every year on March 23 in India to mark the anniversary of the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. The three young freedom fighters were hanged by the Britishers on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail.
The story of IAF’s tryst with MiG-21 fighter planes
By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:20 AM IST
The March 17 crash of a MiG-21 Bison in Gwalior — the second this year — has turned the spotlight on India’s longest-serving fighter plane, its safety record and the IAF’s plans to replace the ageing jets with newer ones in the coming years
Paraliament LIVE | AAP MP writes to Rajya Sabha chairman over NCT Bill
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:24 AM IST
- In Rajya Sabha, the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 is on the list for consideration and passing.
Supreme Court seeks status of vacancies in tribunals
By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The court was hearing a petition filed by the NGT Bar Association (Western Zone) highlighting vacancies at the tribunal even as the NGT Act provides for a maximum of 20 judicial and 20 technical members as the tribunal’s ideal strength
Night curfew returns to Odisha’s Malkangiri district after 3 months
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Malkangiri has no active Covid-19 cases currently and did not report any new positive cases on Monday but the night curfew as imposed in view of the Bada Yatra, Dola Jatra and Holi festivities in different parts of the district.
Isro demonstrates technology for quantum encrypted data transmission
By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:53 AM IST
This experiment can form the basis for a future quantum key encrypted data transmission between satellites and ground stations
India sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases at 40,715, tally over 11.68 mn
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:49 AM IST
The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the country’s infection tally to over 11.68 million and the death toll has now risen to 160,166.
SC likely to hear ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh’s petition on March 26
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:43 AM IST
In his plea, Singh claimed that he was transferred to a low-key post in Mumbai Police’s Home Guards by an order on March 17 “immediately” after he brought the corrupt practices of home minister Anil Deshmukh to the knowledge of Maharashtra CM, deputy CM, and some other senior leaders
MP, UP sign Ken-Betwa pact: Here’s why it alarmed environmentalists
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Environmental activists said the project would spell doom for the Panna tiger reserve, known for its critically endangered white-rumped vultures besides a thriving big cat population
Registration for Ganga Quest 2021 begins as UNESCO, NMCG celebrate Water Day
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:16 AM IST
The event included felicitating the winners of a water conservation awareness programme, and screening of their winning animation short films, according to an official release.
Supreme Court to pronounce order on loan moratorium extension today
By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:09 AM IST
The Centre had agreed to waive compound interest on loans for six categories of borrowers who secured loans of up to ₹2 crore. Various business associations and corporate bodies have demanded an extension of this benefit