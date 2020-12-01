Supreme Court rejects Chanda Kochhar’s appeal against termination

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:51 IST

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected the appeal filed by Chanda Kochhar against the Bombay High Court order which had dismissed her plea against being removed as the managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank.

“Sorry, we are not inclined to interfere with the high court order,” a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

“This falls within the realm of private bank and employee,” the apex court said.

The bench was hearing Kochhar’s appeal against the March 5 order of the high court which had dismissed the plea against termination of her services as managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank while noting that the dispute arises from a contract of personal service. PTI MNL ABA SJK SA