Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Supreme Court rejects plea to link Aadhaar to social media accounts, says let Madras HC decide

The top court said that the Madras High Court is hearing it and every matter doesn’t need to come to the Supreme Court.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, India, July 24, 2013 :: Employees mark their attendance through Aadhaar based System in the Planning Commission. The system is installed at the enters of the main Yojana Bhawan building on Wednesday, July 24, 2013 (Photo by /Hindustan Times) story pics for Chetan Chauhan
New Delhi, India, July 24, 2013 :: Employees mark their attendance through Aadhaar based System in the Planning Commission. The system is installed at the enters of the main Yojana Bhawan building on Wednesday, July 24, 2013 (Photo by /Hindustan Times) story pics for Chetan Chauhan(Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought linking of Aadhaar to social media accounts.

The top court said that the Madras High Court is hearing it and every matter doesn’t need to come to the Supreme Court. “This issue is before the Madras HC, you go there,” a bench of the SC said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 11:17 IST

