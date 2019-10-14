Supreme Court rejects plea to link Aadhaar to social media accounts, says let Madras HC decide

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:27 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought linking of Aadhaar to social media accounts.

The top court said that the Madras High Court is hearing it and every matter doesn’t need to come to the Supreme Court. “This issue is before the Madras HC, you go there,” a bench of the SC said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 11:17 IST