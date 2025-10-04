Supreme Court to hear wife's plea for Sonam Wangchuk's release on October 6

The Supreme Court will hear on October 6 a habeas corpus petition filed by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his release. Engineer, innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan for allegedly inciting violent protests in Ladakh.(PTI File)

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria will hear the case.

On Friday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo approached the Supreme Court seeking her husband's release.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan for allegedly inciting violent protests in Ladakh.

He was also booked under the NSA after violence in Leh, in which four people were killed and 80 others were injured.

In a post on social media X, Wangchuk's wife wrote that she had no information about his health or the grounds of his detention.

"I have sought relief from the SUPREME COURT OF INDIA through a HABEAS CORPUS petition against @Wangchuk66's detention. It is one week today. Still I have no information about Sonam Wangchuk's health, the condition he is in nor the grounds of detention," the post read.

Earlier, Gitanjali J Angmo slammed the Centre and alleged police torture against the people of Ladakh after the September 24 violence in the Union Territory.

Comparing the current situation in Ladakh to that during British India, she said that the Union Home Ministry is "misusing" the Ladakh Police.

"Is India really free? In 1857, 24,000 Britishers used 135,000 Indian sepoys to oppress 300 million Indians under orders from the Queen. Today, a dozen administrators are misusing 2400 Ladakhi police to oppress and torture 3 lakh Ladakhis under the orders of the MHA," Gitanjali wrote on X.

Angmo's criticism of the MHA and the police comes amid curfew in Leh and police firing as a response to the violence on September 24. Following Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act (NSA), Gitanjali Angmo has refuted the allegations against Wangchuk being in touch with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative, and accused the Ladakh police of working with an "agenda".

"Whatever the DGP is saying, he has an agenda. They don't want to implement the 6th Schedule under any circumstances and want to make someone a scapegoat," she alleged.

Gitanjali has also sent a representation for the immediate release of Wangchuk to the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Home Minister, Law Minister of India, the LG of Ladakh and the DC Leh.

The violence on September 24 claimed the lives of four people amid police retaliation, after the protestors set a political party's office on fire. The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh. (ANI)