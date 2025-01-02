Supreme Court's clarification on Jagjit Singh Dallewal: ‘Our directions were not to break his fast’

The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that its direction to provide medical help and hospitalisation to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal wasn't aimed at breaking his fast. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that Dallewal could continue his hunger strike under medical supervision. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal during his hunger strike at the Khanauri border in Sangrur district of Punjab. (PTI File)

The Supreme Court called out a deliberate attempt in the media by Punjab government officers to give an impression that the court had been pressuring Dallewal to end his fast-unto-death.

"That's why he (Dallewal) is probably reluctant. Our directions were not to break his fast. We only said that let his health be taken care of and that he could continue his peaceful protest even when he is hospitalized. You have to persuade him from this angle," the bench told Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh.

The bench said its only concern was the wellbeing of Dallewal.

Court says Dallewal's life precious

"Shifting to the hospital does not mean he will not continue his fast. There are medical facilities that will ensure that no harm is caused to his life. That is our only concern. His life is precious as a farmer's leader. He is not aligned to any political ideologies and he is taking care of only the farmers' cause," it added.

Justice Kant also took exception against persons who were making "irresponsible statements" to complicate the issue.

"There are people who are making irresponsible statements. We are aware. There are some so-called farmers' leaders who are making irresponsible statements to complicate things. What are their bona fides in a matter to be looked into," said the bench.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been on a fast-unto-death at the Punjab-Haryana border over a host of demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP).

The Supreme Court has asked the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal's well-being as far as his health is concerned.

With inputs from ANI