Supriya Sule calls out Air India for repeated delays: ’Continuous trend'

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday raised concerns over the repeated delays of Air India flights and urged the Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to take strict actions against the airlines. NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule also called for stronger regulations and urged the government to hold such airlines accountable for their delays.(ANI)

In a social media post, Supriya Sule informed that her flight AI0508 was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes and flagged a trend of continuous delays that affect passengers on daily basis.

"I was travelling on Air India flight AI0508, which was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes -- part of a continuous trend of delays affecting passengers. This is unacceptable. Urging Honourable Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to enforce stricter regulations to hold airlines like Air India accountable for repeated delays and ensure better service standards for passengers," Supriya Sule wrote on X.

In another post, Supriya Sule called out Air India for their mismanagement adding that these flights are never on time.

"Air India flights are endlessly delayed -- this is unacceptable! We pay premium fares, yet flights are never on time. Professionals, children, and senior citizens -- all affected by this constant mismanagement. Urging the Civil Aviation Minister to take action and hold Air India accountable," Sule wrote.

In response to Sule’s concerns, Air India acknowledged the delay, attributing it to “occasional operational issues outside of their control.”

"Dear Ma'am, we recognise that delays can be very frustrating. However, there are occasional operational issues outside of our control that can affect flight schedules. Your flight to Mumbai this evening was delayed by one hour due to such an issue. We appreciate your understanding," Air India replied on Sule's post.

Something similar happened last month when Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged the issue of "uncomfortable" seats during his Air India flight.

Chouhan, who is the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, tweeted about his disappointing experience, stating that the seat was "sunk in" and uncomfortable.

He also expressed frustration that Air India's service hadn't improved despite Tata taking over the management.