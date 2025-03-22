Maharashtra woman who accused BJP min of harassment arrested for extortion

A woman who accused Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment was arrested for alleged extortion after she was caught accepting money, police said on Friday. Jaykumar Gore, a BJP leader, is the minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. (HT Photo)

The woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was arrested from Maharashtra's Satara, news agency PTI reported, quoting an official.

“She had demanded ₹3 crore to end everything. She was caught red-handed accepting ₹1 crore of the total amount. Police are questioning the woman,” the official said.

Allegations were made in 2017 that Maharashtra minister Gore harassed a woman and sent her objectionable photos, a charge vehemently denied by the BJP leader asserting that he was acquitted by a court in the case long ago.

Gore, a BJP leader who represents the Man assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is the minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Notably, a case under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him in 2017, but the trial court acquitted him in 2019, the BJP leader said, adding that the court also ordered that the material seized during the probe be destroyed.

'What was the money for?': Opposition questions BJP leader

The allegations soon turned into a massive political row with the opposition leaders demanding Gore’s resignation.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, meanwhile, asked why money was being paid to the woman in the first place, and what was its source.

" ₹3 crore is a huge sum. Why was ₹1 crore given to the woman? What did she have in her possession that required that she be paid money? From where did ₹1 crore come from? If you are so clean, you could have ignored (her alleged threats)," Pawar said, speaking to reporters at the legislature complex in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the minister has moved a breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Rohit Pawar, accusing them of defaming him by raking up the old case.

(with PTI inputs)