Supriya Sule's first reaction to Ajit Pawar's wife buzz: ‘Tagda...why bhabhi’?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharadchandra Pawar leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Sunday reacted to the speculations of Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar's candidature against her in Baramati in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying that it's not a family fight as anyone can contest elections in a democracy. Sunetra Pawar (left) with Supriya Sule(File)

She further said that she is ready to discuss and debate on any topic and issue with any candidate. "How can this be a family fight? Anyone can contest elections in a democracy. I also said yesterday that if they have a strong candidate, then I am ready to talk to that candidate. Whatever topic, time, or place they decide, I am ready to sit down and discuss..." news agency ANI quoted Sule as saying.

While speaking on the several issues of the constituency, The NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leader said that she would be contesting the polls on the issue of unemployment, inflation, Paytm issue, and the scam of the electoral bond.

"I am contesting for Parliament polls. Unemployment, inflation, a big Paytm issue, and the scam of the electoral bond... People who have been accused of corruption...all those corrupted... if they are convicted...they all are joining the BJP," she said, adding, "whether corruption took place in the country or not. This is a big issue," Sule said.

Sule's remarks came a day after Ajit Pawar on Friday made an emotional appeal to his constituents to elect a “first timer” who is though surrounded by “experienced people.”

While speaking to his party workers, Ajit Pawar told party workers in Baramati that he would field a candidate who has not contested an election earlier, but that person would have the support of those with ample experience. People, he added, should vote for his candidate as if he himself were in the fray.

With Ajit Pawar's call to his constituents, the big battle for Baramati has intensified, with Lok Sabha polls ahead this year.

On Saturday, publicity campaign vehicles in Baramati showcased pictures of Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra with the symbol of the NCP, amid the speculations of the latter's candidature.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has traditionally been a bastion of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule. She was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006, followed by three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014 and 2019 as MP in Lok Sabha.

Sunetra Pawar is the sister of senior politician and former minister Padamsinh Patil. She is a social worker and founder of the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO founded in 2010 and serves as a trustee for the indigenous and well-known educational institution Vidya Prathishthan. She has been a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France since 2011.

