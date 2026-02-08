Surajkund swing tragedy: Ride operator, staffer arrested; CM Saini's strict order

A swing operator and a staffer were arrested on Sunday, a day after the death of an on-duty inspector when a giant ‘Tsunami’ swing snapped mid-air and collapsed at Surajkund fairgrounds. The incident also led to 12 others sustaining injuries. Police had earlier registered an FIR against the swing operator and the staff. (PTI)

The incident took place at around 6.15 pm at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela on Saturday evening, when around 26 people were riding the swing. The ride suddenly tilted and crashed onto the ground.

Police had earlier registered an FIR against the swing operator and the staff, with both being booked under Section 105 of the BNS at the Surajkund police station, PTI news agency cited officials as saying.

“A special investigation team formed to probe the incident has arrested two accused – Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district, and the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care that operated the giant swing, and Nitesh from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, who worked under Shakir,” a spokesperson for Faridabad police told PTI, saying roles of others are being examined.

Also Read | From Darjeeling ropeway to Surajkund fair: A list of recent swing mishaps

The deceased, Inspector Jagdish Prasad (58), died while trying to rescue those trapped, Faridabad police commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta told HT. His body was handed over to his family on Sunday after autopsy, police said.

All injured persons are undergoing treatment at two hospitals, with their conditions reported to be stable, Gupta said. This was the second mishap at the Surajkund fair, after a designer gate collapsed at Entrance No. 2.

Haryana CM directs strict adherence to safety standards Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday directed officials to ensure that such accidents to do not recur, while asking them to strictly adhere to safety standards in the fair and other public events.

Saini said the death and injuries in the swing collapse were painful, while adding that a probe has been ordered to determine the reason behind the collapse, PTI reported.

The Haryana CM announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to the seriously injured by the state government. Saini extended condolences to the family of Inspector Jagdish Prasad, saying the state government stands firmly with his family during this difficult time.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal had on Saturday announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the brave inspector, and assured a government job to a member of his family. The DGP said Prasad would be given the status of a martyr.

He further said that swings at Surajkund fair are checked every day, and a report is prepared, according to PTI. He said that a detailed report would be prepared in the incident, and strict action initiated against those found to be responsible.

Meanwhile, the district administration has said that the fair will continue on Sunday, and the swing area will be cordoned off pending further investigation.