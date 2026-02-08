From Darjeeling ropeway to Surajkund fair: A list of recent swing mishaps

The collapse of the swing ride at Faridabad's Surajkund International Crafts Mela has yet again thrown the spotlight on safety concerns around joyrides and revived memories of similar such incidents across the country. The Surajkund incident brought back haunted memories of similar accidents involving amusement rides and cable cars, that jolt India every year and cause multiple fatalities. (PTI)

The incident at Faridabad, which was caught on camera, led to the death of an on-duty police inspector, while 11 others were injured. The giant swing malfunctioned and collapsed in the middle of a ride, leading to a halt in ride operations and a police inquiry.

