From Darjeeling ropeway to Surajkund fair: A list of recent swing mishaps
The collapse of a swing ride at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad that killed a police inspector and injured many, ignited concerns over safety in amusement parks.
The collapse of the swing ride at Faridabad's Surajkund International Crafts Mela has yet again thrown the spotlight on safety concerns around joyrides and revived memories of similar such incidents across the country.
The incident at Faridabad, which was caught on camera, led to the death of an on-duty police inspector, while 11 others were injured. The giant swing malfunctioned and collapsed in the middle of a ride, leading to a halt in ride operations and a police inquiry.
The incident has brought back memories of similar such accidents involving amusement rides and cable cars, that jolt India once in a while and leading to casualties.
A list of major accidents that have hit India over years:
- Jhabua fair, Madhya Pradesh (2026) - On January 19, 2026, a giant swing collapsed at a local fair in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, injuring nearly 14 children. A magisterial inquiry was made by the district administration and the ride were halted.
- Kagal fair, Kolhapur, Maharashtra (2025) - On October 25, 2025, a huge tower ride malfunctioned in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, leaving nearly 18 people stranded mid-air at a height of nearly 80 feet above the ground for several hours. Fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the trapped people safely.
- Pavagadh hill ropeway, Gujarat (2025) - On September 6, 2025, a cable snapped on a cargo ropeway in Gujarat's Pavagadh hill, killing at least 6 people. An accidental death case was registered and a technical committee was formed to investigate the accident.
- VGP Universal Kingdom, Chennai (2025) - On May 28, 2025, an adventure ride in Chennai's VGP Universal Kingdom stopped mid-air, leaving about 30 people stranded for hours. Fire and rescue team arrived and evacuated them safely. An inspection was ordered into the ride.
- South West Delhi amusement park (2025) - On April 3, 2025, a 24-year-old woman in Delhi, died after falling from a roller coaster due to a malfunction in her seat belt. The ride was immediately halted with police action initiated.
- Nainital ropeway, Uttarakhand (2023) - On July 27, 2023, a technical error led to a halt in cable car services in Uttarakhand's Nainital. At least 12 passengers were stranded mid-route including six foreign tourists. Rescue personnel evacuated everyone safely.
- Trikut ropeway, Deoghar, Jharkhand (2022) - On April 10, 2022, two cable cars collided mid-air, killing two people and leaving several others stranded for hours. The state government ordered an inquiry and later blacklisted the private operator.
- Kankaria Amusement Park, Ahmedabad, Gujarat (2019) - On July 14, 2019, a pendulum ride at Ahmedabad's Kankaria Amusement Park crashed after a pipe on the main shaft broke, killing two people and injuring nearly 30 others. Authorities immediately suspended the ride and ordered a safety audit of the park.
- Darjeeling ropeway, West Bengal (2003) - On Octoer 19, 2003, multiple cable cars slipped after a mechanical failure in West Bengal's Darjeeling, killing four people and injuring several others. Authorities ordered for a shutdown on the ropeway services for an extended period that was later overhauled.
(With PTI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumili Ray
Soumili Ray is a journalist at the Hindustan Times covering national and international affairs. An alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism(ACJ), Soumili holds keen interest in covering national news emphasizing on politics and crime. Outside work, you will find her engrossed in fiction, true crime series, or even better, dancing to her favorite Kathak taals.Read More