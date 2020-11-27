Suresh Bhatt appointed general secretary of Uttarakhand BJP

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:49 IST

Suresh Bhatt has been appointed the general secretary of BJP’s Uttarakhand unit. The appointment was made by BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat.

Bhagat said he hopes that the party will be further strengthened in the state with Bhatt as the general secretary. He said Bhatt has good experience of party matters which will help the party in many ways in the coming days.

State BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said there were three posts of general secretaries in the state party unit. “One post was lying vacant after the party president announced the new working committee in the state. Bhatt’s appointment has been made against this vacant post,” he said.

Bhasin said prior to this latest appointment, Bhatt was general secretary (organisation) in the Haryana BJP unit.

Bhatt, born in 1968 in Nainital, has served in various capacities in ABVP and BJP.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP’s national general secretary and in-charge for Uttarakhand and Rekha Verma, national vice president and co-in-charge for Uttarakhand will be arriving in the state for a two-day visit on November 28. During their stay, they will hold various meetings and interact with party leaders and cadre.

Bhasin said it will be their first visit to the state after getting the charge of in-charge and co-in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP.

BJP national president JP Nadda, will also start his nationwide tour with a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from December 5. He will hold 14 meetings with party members on various issues. The visit of the ruling party national president is significant with the fact that only about one and a half years is left for the next state assembly elections which is due in 2022.