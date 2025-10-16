Surrender or face the wrath of security forces: Amit Shah warns Naxals
The home minister said it was a landmark day in the battle against Naxalism as 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh.
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:30 PM IST
PTI
Share via
Copy link
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday declared two worst-hit regions of Chhattisgarh free from Naxal terror and made it clear that those willing to surrender are welcome but those who continue to wield guns will face the wrath of security forces.
Shah also announced that 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a day after 27 had laid down their arms in the state and 61 others in Maharashtra.
"It is a matter of immense pleasure that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh that were once terror bases, have today been declared as free from Naxal terror. Now a trace of Naxalism exists in South Bastar, which will be wiped out soon by our security forces," he wrote on X.
The home minister said it was a landmark day in the battle against Naxalism as 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh.
He said 27 had laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh and 61 in Maharashtra on Wednesday, making it a total of 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists who have abjured violence in the last two days.
"I applaud their decision to renounce violence, reposing their trust in the Constitution of India. It attests to the fact that Naxalism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of the PM @NarendraModi led government to end the menace," he said.