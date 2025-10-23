Rhea left Sushant's apartment 6 days before ‘suicide’: 5 big revelations from CBI report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its 'closure report', gave a clean chit to actor Rhea Chakraborty in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, saying that there was no evidence to suggest that she 'illegally confined, threatened, or abetted' the suicide. The CBI's closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has cleared Rhea Chakraborty's name in all the charges.

However, Rajput's family doesn't seem to be convinced by the central agency's report, which it described as an eyewash and an incomplete document.

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his works in TV and Bollywood, like Pavitra Rishta, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore, was found hanging in his flat in Bandra on June 14, 2020.

In the investigation that turned out to be one of India's most controversial cases, the CBI filed two closure reports in March this year. One was on the case registered against Rhea and her family by Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, in Patna. The other was a case filed by Rhea against Rajput's sisters in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Why Sushant Rajput's family wants to contest CBI clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty The allegations levelled by Singh were against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik, Rajput's manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda.

HT exclusively accessed the details of the main closure report and found five major revelations in the case.

5 Big Reveals in CBI Closure Report 1. Rhea left Sushant's flat on June 8: The anti-corruption agency's probe has revealed that Rhea and Showik left Rajput's Bandra flat on June 8, and did not visit the house thereafter. It clarified that "none of the accused persons stayed or lived with him between June 8, 2020 and June 14, 2020". During these seven days, he did not have any conversations with Rhea or any of her family members by any other means. He had only spoken to Showik on June 10 on WhatsApp at 2:41 pm.

2. Sushant's sister stayed with him till June 12: While no evidence was found against the accused persons to be living with Sushant, the CBI closure report revealed that his sister, "Meetu Singh, had stayed with him in his flat from June 8 to June 12". Besides Rhea and Showik, Sushant's manager, Shruti Modi, had also not visited his house since fracturing her leg in February that year.

3. Rhea took Apple laptop, watch: In connection to the theft and embezzlement allegations against Rhea, the agency said that when she left Sushant's flat with her brother on June 8, "she took away her Apple laptop and Apple wristwatch, which were gifted to her by Sushant". Other than this, the CBI said, no evidence suggested any property being taken out of Sushant's possession dishonestly or without his knowledge by Rhea or any other accused person.

4. Sushant called Rhea 'family': Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship from April 2019 to June 2020, according to the central probe agency. Opposite to Sushant's father's charges, the late actor's finances were completely managed by his chartered accountant and lawyer. On Sushant's instructions, the manager made the bookings for his trip with Rhea to Europe in October 2019. The CBI further said that Sushant "even told Sidharth Pithani (his flatmate) that Rhea was part of the family". The agency noted that, having considered Rhea a part of his family, the expenses on her cannot be brought under the scope of section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "Further, the evidence doesn't suggest/indicate any movable property being delivered to Rhea by inducing or deceiving Sushant," the closure report, as cited by an officer, states.

5. 'Threat' by Rhea in realm of hearsay: The probe agency said that it did not find any evidence of any threat, including in digital data, to Sushant by Rhea or any of the other accused persons. "The only allegation that has been levelled by the family of Sushant is that he told them that Rhea threatened to make his medical records public, in case he doesn’t toe her line. However, this evidence is in the realm of hearsay," the report states.

In conclusion, the CBI's closure report states that no evidence was found to suggest or prove any "immediate provocation/abetment by any of the accused persons", which may have led Sushant to die by suicide.

Furthermore, the report also states that “no evidence has come on record suggesting that Sushant was illegally confined or restrained in any manner by any of the accused or any other person”.

A Patna court will next hear the closure report matter on December 20 this year.