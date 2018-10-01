Suspected cattle thief thrashed in Assam, police also face mob fury

A suspected cattle thief was brutally thrashed by a mob in Assam’s Darrang district on Sunday, police said. Three police personnel, who tried to rescue him, were also attacked.

Zakir Hussain (28), was allegedly trying to steal a cow in Deona Gaon village of Darrang when a group of villagers caught him and thrashed him on Sunday evening.

“On receiving the information, three police officials, including a sub inspector, rushed to the spot but were also attacked,” Darrang’s superintendent of police Sreejith T said.

The police have arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the incident. “We have arrested Kamla Nath, Dilip Deka, Bhaskar Nath, Deben Nath and Nila Kumar Nath,” Sreejith, said adding a case has been registered under them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Hussain was admitted to a local hospital for treatment and discharged on Monday, police said.

There have been complaints of cattle theft from the area in the last one month, the SP said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 21:57 IST