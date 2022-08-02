Suspected grenade blast in J&K’s Ramban district; no injuries reported

A high alert was sounded after a suspected grenade attack on a police post in Ramban district early on Tuesday, said officials.

Ramban district police chief, SSP Mohita Sharma said, “A suspicious blast took place inside Ind police post in Gool area around 5 or 5:30am this morning. The explosive was hurled inside the police post. “

“As of now we are not sure if it was a grenade but the blast took place inside the police post. Luckily, there were no injuries to anyone. We have initiated investigations,” she added.

She added that an alert was sounded in the area.

Also Read: 2 army personnel on patrol duty near LoC killed in accidental grenade blast

Following the explosion, an official at the police post fired several gunshots. SOG and army teams have been mobilised for cordon and search operations, official sources claimed.

Ind once remained the hotbed of militancy and terrorists had attacked the same police post 19 years ago.

At least 11 policemen and two VDC (Village Defence Committees) members were killed to avenge killing of Hizb’s divisional commander Amanullah Peer.

The attack was planned by UJC chief Salahuddin which saw 15-20 armed terrorists had attacked the police post in remote Ind village of Ramban district on the night of March 15, 2004.

Additional director general of police, Mukesh Singh said, “A grenade blast has occured near the premises of police post Ind which falls in the jurisdiction of police station Gool. A letter has also been found claiming it to be done by JKGF (Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force). SOG and army teams have been mobilised for cordon and search. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON