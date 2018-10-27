Suspected ISI agent arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr

Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said they had arrested a suspected agent of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Bulandshahr.

A joint team of the special cell and local police of on Friday night arrested the man identified as Mohd Zahid, a resident of Khurja town and seized classified documents, maps of army areas, electronic devices and mobile phone from him, officials familiar with the matter said.

Police PRO Ajaydeep said they would seek his remand for further investigation in the case when Zahid was presented in court on Saturday.

Zahid is suspected of sharing vital inputs about armed forces and establishments with his handlers in Pakistan, police said.

His interrogation is underway and intelligence agencies are trying to collect inputs about his network in the region.

Zahid has been to Pakistan twice, the last time being in June this year.

Bulandshahr SP (City) Praveen Ranjan said electronic devices and a mobile phone recovered from Zahid were being checked for further leads and evidence. Police claimed that he was using Skype and WhatsApp to pass on vital information about the Indian Army and its movements to Pakistan’s intelligence agencies.

Zahid’s sister, Hashmati, has denied that her brother was a spy and has demanded a fair probe into the matter.

A police officer privy to the investigations said that Zahid’s financial background was poor, but his bank account had Rs 5 lakh. Authorities are now probing as to who deposited that amount into Zahid’s bank account. His laptop allegedly has a lot of information on the cantonments of Meerut, Roorkie and some other places along with detailed maps, officials said.

