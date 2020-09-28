e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Suspected Maoist killed in encounter in Bijapur, combing operation still on: Bastar Police

Suspected Maoist killed in encounter in Bijapur, combing operation still on: Bastar Police

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, told HT that the team of District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were in the jungles of Gangaloor when the incident took place.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 18:05 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
According to the Bastar Police, the Maoist is yet to be identified and the body has been taken to the district headquarters. (Image used for representation).
According to the Bastar Police, the Maoist is yet to be identified and the body has been taken to the district headquarters. (Image used for representation).(PTI FILE PHOTO.)
         

A suspected Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Bastar division on Monday.

According to the police, the Maoist is yet to be identified and the body has been taken to the district headquarters.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P, told HT that the team of District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were in the jungles of Gangaloor when the incident took place.

“We had specific inputs about the gathering of Maoists in the jungle hence a team was sent there. At around 9.30 am the encounter started between Maoists and security forces and continued for about 30 minutes Pedapal and Pidiya villages,” the IG said.

After the encounter was over, the body of a Maoist was recovered from the spot.

“Combing operations in the forest is still on and more details are awaited,” the IG said.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
RCB vs MI Live Score: Paddikal, Finch open for Bangalore
RCB vs MI Live Score: Paddikal, Finch open for Bangalore
Make realistic budget estimates, ministries told over unused funds issue
Make realistic budget estimates, ministries told over unused funds issue
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In