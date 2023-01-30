Suspended for watching BBC documentary: Rajasthan university students

The Central University of Rajasthan in Ajmer suspended 11 students for two weeks for “indiscipline” after they gathered and watched a banned BBC documentary ‘India – The Modi Questions’ on January 26, the students said on Sunday.

A university spokesperson, however, said “the action was based on disciplinary grounds and is nowhere related to the documentary”.

The students were suspended for two weeks on Saturday.

“After in inquiry by Proctorial Board, it is found that (student’s name) is guilty of indiscipline under the Central University of Rajasthan Ordinance 47 (clause 3.3 and 3.5,” the notice, seen by HT, said.

Subsequently, the varsity also issued orders “to enforce ban of screening BBC documentary with immediate effect”.

One of the suspended students, who did not wish to be identified, told HT: “On January 26, around 30-40 students gathered and watched the documentary on their phones. Soon, the security and ABVP activists arrived who started shouting slogans... The suspension has been ordered at the behest of the ABVP.”

ABVP president Vikas Pathak said: “The students were asked not to watch it as it was banned but they did not listen. When the security and police came, they misbehaved with them.”

