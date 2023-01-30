Home / India News / Suspended for watching BBC documentary: Rajasthan university students

Suspended for watching BBC documentary: Rajasthan university students

india news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:08 AM IST

The Central University of Rajasthan in Ajmer suspended 11 students for two weeks for “indiscipline” after they gathered and watched a banned BBC documentary ‘India – The Modi Questions’ on January 26, the students said on Sunday

BySachin Saini, Jaipur

The Central University of Rajasthan in Ajmer suspended 11 students for two weeks for “indiscipline” after they gathered and watched a banned BBC documentary ‘India – The Modi Questions’ on January 26, the students said on Sunday.

A university spokesperson, however, said “the action was based on disciplinary grounds and is nowhere related to the documentary”.

The students were suspended for two weeks on Saturday.

“After in inquiry by Proctorial Board, it is found that (student’s name) is guilty of indiscipline under the Central University of Rajasthan Ordinance 47 (clause 3.3 and 3.5,” the notice, seen by HT, said.

Subsequently, the varsity also issued orders “to enforce ban of screening BBC documentary with immediate effect”.

One of the suspended students, who did not wish to be identified, told HT: “On January 26, around 30-40 students gathered and watched the documentary on their phones. Soon, the security and ABVP activists arrived who started shouting slogans... The suspension has been ordered at the behest of the ABVP.”

ABVP president Vikas Pathak said: “The students were asked not to watch it as it was banned but they did not listen. When the  security and police came, they misbehaved with them.” 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out