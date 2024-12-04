Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition unveiled. Will it come to India?

Suzuki has unveiled a new special edition of the Jimny at the 2024 Thailand International Motor Show. This is not the first time that the Japanese manufacturer has introduced a new limited edition of the Jimny. Before this, the brand launched the Heritage Edition and the Rhino Edition of the Jimny in the global market. Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition only comes with cosmetic changes. There are no mechanical changes to the SUV.

What are the mechanical changes to the Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition?

Suzuki has not implemented any mechanical modifications to the Jimny Offroad Edition. It remains equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering a maximum power output of 101 bhp and a peak torque of 130 Nm. The Offroad Edition is exclusively paired with a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the standard version can also be obtained with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

What is different with the Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition?

Suzuki has implemented only cosmetic modifications to the Jimny Offroad Edition. Compared to the standard Jimny, the Offroad Edition features a grille sourced from the Heritage Edition, along with decorative elements for the front bumper and sides. Additional enhancements include a door handle protector, a sticker for the fuel lid cover, a decal for the spare tyre cover, and a mudflap inscribed with the name Jimny. Furthermore, an emblem designating the Offroad Edition is present at the rear.

Will Maruti Suzuki launch the Offroad Edition of the Jimny in the Indian market?

It is unlikely that Maruti Suzuki will launch the Offroad Edition in the Indian market, as there have been no special editions introduced in India since the Jimny was released, despite their availability in the global market.

What factors have contributed to the Jimny not achieving the significant success that Maruti Suzuki anticipated?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny faces challenges when compared to the Mahindra Thar, primarily due to its inferior performance and an unexpectedly high price point. Although some discounts have made it more accessible, the Jimny's classification as a lifestyle vehicle has resulted in inventory challenges, as it does not appeal to a wider audience. Nevertheless, the Jimny is known for its reliability and became a popular option during periods of significant discounts.