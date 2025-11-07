Search
Swami Chaitanyananda to withdraw bail plea in mass molestation case, police to file chargesheet soon

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 03:11 pm IST

Chaitanyananda's lawyer said that they will wait for the chargesheet to examine the allegations against Chaityananda before deciding on future course of action.

Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Swami, who is accused of molesting and sexually abusing at least 17 female students of a management institute, has withdrawn his bail plea before a Delhi Court.

Self-styled 'godman' Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati was arrested from a hotel in Agra after allegations of sexual harassment. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

His lawyer has said that they will wait for the chargesheet to examine the allegations against Chaityananda before deciding on future course of action.

Meanwhile, the police have found more incriminating evidence against Chaityananda after examining more witnesses from whom further objectionable videos have been recovered, including obscene messages purportedly sent by Chaityananda to the female students of a management institute in south Delhi of which he was the chairman before being shunted out over mass molestation allegations.

The police is likely to file the chargesheet in the matter soon.

