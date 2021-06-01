Swapan Dasgupta, who resigned from Rajya Sabha to contest Bengal polls, re-nominated to Upper House

Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, who resigned from the Upper House in March to contest the West Bengal assembly elections, has been re-nominated to the House, a government notification showed.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of the article, the President is pleased to re-nominate Shri Swapan Dasgupta to the Council of States to fill the seat which has fallen vacant due to his resignation for his remainder term viz., 24.02.2022," the notification, issued in the Gazette of India, said.

On March 16, Dasgupta resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced him as its candidate from the Tarakeshwar assembly constituency. However, according to the 10th schedule of the constitution, with disqualification of MPs, “A nominated member of a House shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with the requirements of article 99 or, as the case may be, article 188.”

I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) March 16, 2021





The two articles relate to oath-taking of the lawmakers.

Dasgupta, who was nominated to the Upper House in April 2016, is yet to formally join the BJP. Several opposition leaders, including Mahua Moitra of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), cited the rulebook to question Dasgupta continuing as an MP.

Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls.

10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath.

He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied.

Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP. pic.twitter.com/d3CDc9dNCe — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 15, 2021

In the eight-phased assembly elections, which took place between March 27 and April 29, Dasgupta was defeated by TMC's Ramendu Sigha Roy. The TMC, under chief minister Mamata Banerjee, won a third consecutive term while the BJP finished second, registering its best-ever performance in West Bengal. However, it won just 77 seats out of 292 constituencies for which counting of votes took place on May 2.



