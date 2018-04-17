 Sweden, India work on security accord that may open jet deal | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sweden, India work on security accord that may open jet deal

India and Sweden also agreed to set up a common task force on cyber security and from an innovation partnership.

india Updated: Apr 17, 2018 19:25 IST
Amanda Billner
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofve walk from Sagerska House to the government building Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden,on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofve walk from Sagerska House to the government building Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden,on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)

India and Sweden agreed to work on a deal to allow increased sharing of classified information, potentially opening up for Saab AB to secure an order for its Gripen fighter jets.

The agreement will be needed to work together on defense materials, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said at a press conference in Stockholm with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

“This agreement would be an important step forward as we are deepening our bilateral cooperation in the defense domain,” he said.

The countries also agreed to set up a common task force on cyber security and from an innovation partnership.

Modi’s visit comes as Saab is seeking to seal a deal for its Gripen fighter jets in India’s procurement process of 110 locally-manufactured aircraft.

(This story has not been modified from its original version)

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature