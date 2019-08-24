Symbol of honest politics: Piyush Goyal mourns ‘mentor’ Arun Jaitley’s demise

india

Condoling the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the late minister was a symbol of honest politics.

“I am deeply pained at the very sad demise of my brother, mentor. Apart from my family, Jaitley looked after me for many years since 1986 when I first came in touch with him. He is one of the tallest leaders India has ever produced. He was a symbol of honest politics and led the country with honesty and handled many responsibilities,” he told ANI.

Goyal, who presented the interim Union Budget 2019-20 in absence of Jaitley when the latter went to the US for medical treatment, said that the former minister helped everyone with his intellect and advice.

“Above all, an outstanding human being is not with us today. It is a great personal loss for me and my family. It is a tragedy that will take years and years to fill. The void that the nation feels today with the passing away of Arun Jaitley is impossible to fill and for all of us, for the nation, for the party and the country, it is a very sad day in nation’s history. I am sure he will find a place with God and God will give strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss. My condolences to his family and all colleagues. May his soul rest in peace!” he said.

Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier today. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital’s Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

