Tableaux by states and UTs put heritage and women empowerment at the forefront

From the depiction of Ram Lalla to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya; to the enchanting cherry blossoms of Meghalaya; to multiple states highlighting the empowerment of women, a total of 28 tableaux – 16 states and Union territories, nine central ministries and departments, and the three wings of the armed forces – showcased India’s diverse culture at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Friday. Artistes perform beside the Uttar Pradesh tableau during the 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh tableau depicted an idol of Ram Lalla on a temple-like base to mark the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also featured two sadhus with a “kalash” symbol, emblematic of the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and Mahakumbh in 2025. The tableau also depicted India’s first-ever regional rapid transit system (RRTS) as well as construction work for the upcoming Jewar Airport.

Meghalaya’s tableau stood out with an enchanting display of the state’s cherry blossoms in vivid shades of pink. It also showcased, among other things, freshwater scuba diving site along the Umngot River in Dawki and highlighted the state’s diverse flora and fauna.

Another state with a striking tableau was Arunchal Pradesh, which showcased its Singchung Bugun village community reserve, a biodiversity hot spot, with giant figurines of animals such as the Red Panda and birds such as the Bugun Liocichla.

The running theme across the tableaux, however, was women power, with multiple regions such as Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Ladakh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, among others, highlighting it.

Chhattisgarh highlighted a 600-year-old tribal tradition of community decision-making in Bastar region which has equal involvement of men and women; Haryana highlighted its “Mera Parivar – Meri Pehchan” scheme; Ladakh’s showed girls playing ice hockey; MP illustrated the progressive journey of women in local-level leadership; Odisha showed women’s empowerment in the state’s handicraft and handloom sector; while Jharkhand showcased the skill of tribal women in the production of Tasar silk.

Manipur, has been roiled by ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since May last year, showcased a unique Imphal-based women-only market in its tableau.

Telangana’s tableau honoured the legacy of tribal freedom fighters with depictions of Komaram Beem, Ramji Gond and Chityalallamma. Rajasthan showcased its rich culture through its theme of “Viksit Bharat Mein – Padharo Mahare Desh”.

Andhra Pradesh focussed on the latest educational reforms taken up by the state, while Tamil Nadu showed the historical significance of the Kudavolai electoral system, which emerged during the 10th-century Chola era.