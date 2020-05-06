e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tablighi Jamaat chief’s son questioned by police about 20 missing people: Report

Tablighi Jamaat chief’s son questioned by police about 20 missing people: Report

Maulana Saad has been under fire for organising a congregation of the Jamaat in Delhi in March which fuelled a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 08:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The markaz of the Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where an event was organised last month, emerged as the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country.
The markaz of the Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where an event was organised last month, emerged as the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch questioned the son of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad for two hours on Tuesday, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported.

The police questioned hom about the whereabouts of 20 people who worked at the Jamaat’s markaz (centre) in Nizamuddin area and looked after the visitors. These people have been missing since cases were registered against Jamaat, Hindustan reported.

The police, during their investigation, came to know about these people through travel agents. They had gone through these people’s phone records and emails and found important information, Hindustan reported.

The Crime Branch called Maulana Saad’s son because he is involved in the activities of the Jamaat. He was asked about the activities of the Jamaat headquarters and the officer-bearers of the organisation.

He was also asked to get the Maulana tested again for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Maulana Saad has been under fire for organising a congregation of the Jamaat in Delhi in March which fuelled a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and other parts of the country.

Maulana Saad’s lawyer had earlier told Hindustan Times that the Jamaat chief has completed the 14-day quarantine and got himself tested for Covid-19

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Fuzail Ayyubi had said that Maulana Saad is willing to cooperate with the police, and that no illegal activity took place at the group’s markaz.

Police had filed a criminal case against Maulana Saad and six other top officials of the Jamaat on March 31 for defying a series of government directives, which curbed religious and large gatherings, issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 in the national capital.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked him for money laundering last month.

tags
top news
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
Scientists tell PM Modi 30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
In 5 days, Covid-19 killed 526 people and affected 11,000 in India, shows data
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
13 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Tripura, state’s tally rises to 42
Different if you win & say it: Nehra on Kohli’s ‘ODIs not relevant’ remark
Different if you win & say it: Nehra on Kohli’s ‘ODIs not relevant’ remark
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
IAS officer leads Covid-19 fight in Pune, major hotspot with 1,890 cases
Ford India launches contactless sales, services
Ford India launches contactless sales, services
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper