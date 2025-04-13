Tahawwur Rana arrest: 5 fugitives who are yet to be extradited to India

Tahawwur Rana, the key conspirator behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited from the United States and taken into custody in India after losing his final appeal in the US Supreme Court. Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India and arrested by the NIA for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, however, other fugitives continue to evade Indian authorities(HT_PRINT)

While Rana's extradition and arrest have been significant moments for the country, India is looking to repatriate several fugitives so they can be prosecuted for their crimes.

Also Read: 'Bring Dawood': Sanjay Raut as US SC clears way for Mumbai attacks convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition

According to records provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as of 2024, India has submitted 178 requests for the extradition of fugitives in the last five years. Since 2019, the MEA has successfully repatriated 23 criminals.

Some fugitives that India wants to be extradited from various countries for serious crimes.

Anmol Bishnoi

The younger brother of the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he faced accusations of supplying weapons and assistance to shooters involved in the murder of popular Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala.

He was also allegedly involved in the murder of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was murdered in October 2024.

Also Read: Ruling against Sanjay Bhandari’s extradition raises concerns

In December 2022, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against the younger Bishnoi. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for those who provide information leading to his capture.

The Indian government had requested his extradition since January 2024. In November 2024, US immigration authorities caught Anmol Bishnoi based on intelligence provided by the Indian government.

While it was believed that he had illegally entered the country using forged documents, they discovered that he had sought asylum in the US through a legal representative.

Arshdeep Singh Gill

Also known as Arsh Dalla, he became one of the most wanted criminals in India after he became the head of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force after Hardeep Singh Nijjar's assassination last year.

Dalla was a local gangster in Punjab. He was involved in more than 50 instances of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and acts of terrorism, including financing terrorism.

Also Read: Gujarat man on FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list: ‘Wanted for violent murder of his wife’

In May 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him and in 2023, he was officially labeled as a terrorist by the Indian government.

In July 2023, the government sought his provisional arrest through Canadian authorities. He was detained in Canada after being attacked by unknown shooters in November 2023. However, he has not been extradited yet.

Satinderjit Singh

Another fugitive linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, allegedly handled the “foreign operations,” of the crew and has also been linked to the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International.

Brar, who hails from Muktsar Sahib in Punjab and currently resides in Canada, is also included in Canada’s list of 25 most-wanted individuals.

He has also been categorised as a terrorist by India's home affairs ministry.

In June 2022, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him. The Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been working with Canadian authorities to secure his capture.

Nirav Modi

52-year-old diamond businessman Nirav Modi has been residing in London for the last five years, after escaping charges in multiple cases of money laundering and fraud.

There are currently three sets of criminal proceedings active against Modi in India – a CBI case of fraud on the Punjab National Bank (PNB), an ED case relating to the alleged laundering of the proceeds of that fraud and criminal proceedings involving alleged interference with evidence and witnesses during the investigation into his criminal activities.

He was arrested on an extradition warrant in the UK in March 2019, and his extradition was officially ordered by the UK's home secretary at that time, Priti Patel, in April 2021.

Though he has appealed against the extradition, the court has rejected his claims and deemed that he was a “flight risk.”

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, who has been in prison in London for over five years, on Tuesday made a new bail application, which was rejected by a UK judge who ruled that he continued to pose a “substantial risk" of absconding justice.

Sanjay Bhandari

62-year-old Bhandari has been residing in London since 2016 and faces charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

He allegedly deliberately avoided paying taxes in India by reporting foreign assets, among other crimes pinned on him.

On January 12, 2023, Suella Braverman, the UK home secretary at the time, authorized Bhandari’s extradition to India.

However, on April 8, 2025, the UK High Court in London denied the Indian government’s request for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court regarding Bhandari's case.