Tahawwur Rana wanted Pakistan's highest honour ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ for Lashkar terrorists, said ‘Indians deserved it’: US

Mumbai terror attacks co-conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who has been brought back to India, wanted Pakistan’s highest gallantry award for the nine Lashkar terrorists killed during the 2008 siege, the US Department of Justice has said in a statement. Tahawwur Rana being handed over by US Marshals to Indian authorities.(X/ANI)

The US, while interrogating Tahawwur Rana and his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, intercepted a conversation between him and David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, the main accused of the Mumbai terror attacks. During the conversation, the US says, Rana commended the nine terrorists who were killed and wanted ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ for them. ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ is Pakistan’s highest award for gallantry in battle and is reserved for fallen soldiers.

The US quoted Rana as saying, “[t]hey should be given Nishan-e-Haider”.

‘Indians deserved it’

After the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai were conducted, which led to the deaths of 166 people, including six Americans, Rana allegedly told Headley that the Indians “deserved it”, the statement by the US Department of Justice said.

2008 terror attacks

Ten terrorists associated with Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), which is a designated foreign terrorist organisation, entered Mumbai through sea and carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in the city from November 26 and 29, 2008.

The attacks conducted by the terrorists include firing guns and throwing grenade at a train station, shooting people at two restaurants, killing people at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and shooting people at a Jewish community center.

Along with 166 victims, the city of Mumbai suffered property damages worth over $1.5 billion.

Out of the 10, nine terrorists were killed during the attacks except for Ajmal Kasab. He was hanged to death in 2012 in Pune.

Tahawwur Rana in NIA custody

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, is now under the custody of anti-terror agency NIA (National Investigation Agency) for 18 days. He was brought back to India on Thursday and was presented in a special NIA court the same day. While NIA originally sought a custody of 20 days, the court granted the agency an 18-day custody of Rana.

In the photos released by the US, Rana is seen shackled while being handed over by the US Marshals to the Indian officials.

In India, Rana will be interrogated over his role in the 2008 terrorist attacks. He is considered a close associate of Daood Gilani, the accused number 1 of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.