Home / India News / ‘Talking to Gulf nations, Saudi & Russia’: Union minister on rising fuel prices
india news

‘Talking to Gulf nations, Saudi & Russia’: Union minister on rising fuel prices

The statement from Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri comes days after he commented that the taxes on petrol and diesel prices funded vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and provided meals to the poor in the country.
Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri&nbsp;(File Photo)
Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that he was personally in touch with his counterparts in the Gulf nations, Saudi Arabia, and Russia to sort the nationwide crisis over rising fuel prices. Speaking to reporters, Puri said, “I am talking to my counterparts in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries, and Russia… we are working at various levels.”

The statement from the Union petroleum minister comes days after he commented that the taxes on petrol and diesel prices funded vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and provided meals to the poor in the country. Refuting the “simplistic political narrative” that reducing levies will solve the crisis over high fuel prices, Puri had said, “Every time the price goes up due to something else, it [the said narrative] says you axe your own feet in the process.”

As of Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices in India have remained constant for two consecutive days. However, the fuel rates are still at an all-time high with the latest price hike on October 24. Petrol is currently selling at 107.59 per litre in the country while diesel is priced at 96.32 a litre. In Mumbai, however, diesel has crossed the 100-per-litre mark and is currently selling at 104.

Crude oil prices have also stabilised on Tuesday after remaining at a multi-year high the day prior. Union minister Puri had earlier warned that crude oil prices, if not maintained at sustainable levels, will severely impact the green shoots of global economic recovery.

The oil prices were at a multi-year high as producers restricted supplies even amid an increased demand due to rapid economic recoveries from the Covid-19 pandemic. Other immediate factors included low US inventories and a shortage of coal in major economies such as China and India.

Benchmark Brent crude, which soared to a three-year high at $86.1 a barrel during the trading session last week, continued to remain firm, hovering above $85.99 on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardeep singh puri petrol price petrol diesel price hike petrol rates + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out