Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: CM K Palaniswami calls for party workers to unite, work towards AIDMK govt
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called on the workers of the AIADMK to make sure the party comes back to power in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. “Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls. This is the first state assembly polls after Amma's [J Jayalalitha] demise. We should make sure the AIADMK comes back to power. Even after 10 years, people of Tamil Nadu are with the AIADMK,” news agency ANI quoted Palaniswami as saying.
The CM’s remarks came a day after expelled party leader and Jayalalitha’s close aide VK Sasikala announced that she would stay away from politics, ahead of the elections. Sasikala, in her statement, also called for the party cadre to stay united and work towards an AIADMK government in the state.
Earlier in the day, Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam called for a meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai to interview candidates who have expressed their interest to contest on behalf of the party in the assembly elections.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress and allies in the upcoming polls. Seat sharing talks have been progressing in both camps. The DMK on Thursday sealed the deal with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who would now contest in six out of the 234 seats in the state.
The two regional majors will be fighting the polls scheduled for April 6 without their party veterans - former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha - for the first time this year. The AIADMK has been in power for two terms now in the state, since winning the 2011 assembly elections.
