Home / Cities / Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, Sasikala says she will 'stay away from politics'
After being released from a Bengaluru prison following the completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.(PTI file photo)
After being released from a Bengaluru prison following the completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.(PTI file photo)
cities

Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, Sasikala says she will ‘stay away from politics’

  • In a two-page statement, Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to stay united and defeat the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the assembly polls.
By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:42 AM IST

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, who was a close aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, said on Wednesday she will “stay away from politics”, an announcement that came amid buzz of her return to the party just weeks ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

In a two-page statement, Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to stay united and defeat the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the assembly polls. “I never wanted any position, title or power. I’ll always remain grateful to beloved cadre of Puracthi Thalaivi (revolutionary leader, as Jayalalithaa is addressed) and people of Tamil Nadu. I’ll keep away from politics and pray to my akka (sister) whom I’ve always worshipped and the almighty for Puratchi Thalaivi’s golden rule to continue,” she said.

“The cadre will have to strive hard to prevent the evil force of DMK from returning to power to ensure the golden rule of Amma continues,” Sasikala added. “I would like to continue my life, as I was executing the vision of Jayalalithaa,” she said.

After being released from a Bengaluru prison following the completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating Sasikala in the ruling party-led alliance for the April 6 assembly polls. The AIADMK, however, ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in the party or in the alliance.

After Sasikala’s announcement, BJP state president L Murugan welcomed the move, adding to her call that the DMK should be defeated.

(With inputs from PTI)

A second I-T official said Kashyap and Pannu were questioned in Pune.
A second I-T official said Kashyap and Pannu were questioned in Pune.
mumbai news

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu among film personalities raided

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:52 AM IST
  • Residence and official premises of Kashyap and Pannu in Versova, Goregaon and Andheri were raided.
Out of the five seats that went to bypolls on February 28, AAP retained three seats that it had won in the 2017 municipal polls, and gained one from the BJP, while losing one to the Congress.(PTI)
Out of the five seats that went to bypolls on February 28, AAP retained three seats that it had won in the 2017 municipal polls, and gained one from the BJP, while losing one to the Congress.(PTI)
delhi news

Big boost for AAP in municipal bypolls; ruling BJP draws blank

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • In terms of overall vote share, the AAP got 46.1% of the total votes cast. The Congress and the BJP got 27.29% and 21.84% respectively, according to election commission data.
More than 300 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Gurugram that has emerged as one of the largest IT and ITes hub in the country with several top companies setting up operations in the last two decades.
More than 300 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Gurugram that has emerged as one of the largest IT and ITes hub in the country with several top companies setting up operations in the last two decades.
gurugram news

Job quota law regressive, say Gurugram industry leaders

By Abhishek Behl, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:59 AM IST
  • Chautala, however, also made it clear that the government will make an exemption in the reservation if a company fails to find local skilled employees.
Raising the issue in the assembly, BJP MLA from Chikhali, Buldhana, Shweta Mahale said that a video of the incident has also surfaced(HT file photo)
Raising the issue in the assembly, BJP MLA from Chikhali, Buldhana, Shweta Mahale said that a video of the incident has also surfaced(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Maha cops force girls to strip, govt orders probe

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • According to media reports, some girls from Ashadeep hostel in Jalgaon complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some girls were forced to strip and dance.
In his 60s, Mr Hashim lives alone.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
In his 60s, Mr Hashim lives alone.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: The moong masoor ambassador

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:21 AM IST
  • To be sure, Mr Hashim admits he has good feelings for a few other dishes, too.
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Oppn parties targeted it over delay in post-matric scholarships, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody
Vij tweeted his opinions on Twitter in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Vij tweeted his opinions on Twitter in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Haryana minister advises Rahul Gandhi to leave Congress over Emergency remarks

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet that accepting that it was a mistake, wasn’t enough
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
House was owned by Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Priya Rajvansh; dispute involved her two brothers
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
UT adviser Manoj says central government's policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Aimed at boosting ease of doing business, promoting industry at national, international levels & development of infra
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
A day after a journalist and a realtor were arrested for
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count ‘achievements’

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
During the debate on the governor’s address on the third day of the budget session, Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu said the Congress government is charging 11 per unit of electricity against its promise of cheaper power at 5 per unit.
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Seven of 16 candidates sitting in the same room had topped the examinations held in Chandigarh in 2012
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Will urge Centre for funds to raise honorarium of mid-day meal workers: Punjab school edu minister

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Responding to BJP MLA Arun Narang’s question regarding the action being taken by the state government to enhance the monthly honorarium of mid-day meal workers to 3,000 from 1,700 in the state, the minister said that since MDM was a centrally sponsored scheme, the state government would take it up with the central government.
for representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
for representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad (ATS), in a covert operation on Saturday, arrested a hotelier from Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly supplying charas to Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of the state for several years.
