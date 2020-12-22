e-paper
Tamil Nadu bans New Year celebrations at beaches, resorts amid Covid

This order restraining gathering of people in large numbers was passed to minimise the spread of the pandemic.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Chennai
Healthcare worker collects swab sample from a woman.
Healthcare worker collects swab sample from a woman.(Photo By Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
         

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday banned New Year revelries on beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2021 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

There will be no entry to the beaches on these days, and no midnight revelries would be allowed on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including beach resorts, and similar places on New years eve and the following day, according to an official statement here.

This order restraining gathering of people in large numbers was passed to minimise the spread of the pandemic.

“The government has been taking concerted measures to contain the spread of the infection and is slowly relaxing the restrictions after a stringent lockdown period of nearly 8 months.

People should cooperate with the government in containing the virus spread,” the release urged.

Regular functioning of hotels, restaurants, clubs and resorts shall however continue with the current standard operating procedures in place, the release added.

The New Year’s eve celebrations this year has been banned as a precautionary measure as advised by medical experts.

