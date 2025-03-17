Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai, key leaders detained ahead of protest against TASMAC ‘liquor scam’

Ahead of their protest against the alleged ₹1,000 crore-worth irregularities at the TASMAC headquarters, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and several other party leaders were detained by the police in Chennai on Monday. Annamalai alleged that ED's ₹ 1,000 crore irregularity estimate was just tip of the iceberg, saying he thinks the total amount goes up to ₹ 40,000 crore.(X/@annamalai_k)

BJP's women's wing national chief Vanathi Srinivasan and senior state leader H Raja were also among those detained.

The BJP had earlier announced a state-wide protest against the TASMAC headquarters in Chennai over the alleged irregularities worth ₹1,000 crore, as earlier claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Following their detention, Annamalai slammed the "autocratic" Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, saying it thinks that by using the state police department, it has prevented the BJP's protest against the "liquor scam" by arresting party leaders, functionaries and cadres.

"People of Tamil Nadu know that the accused number 1 in the TASMAC Liquor scam is TN CM Thiru (MK Stalin) @mkstalin," he wrote in a post on X, adding, "We will continue to protest against this corrupt, tyrannical DMK govt."

He asked, "How long will you keep arresting us?"

Annamalai alleged the ruling DMK government and CM MK Stalin's "rupee symbol and budget drama" were an attempt to divert attention from the recent ED raids at the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), besides other entities.

Further, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief also alleged that senior party leaders including former state president Tamilisai Soundararajan were "placed under house arrest" by the police.

Senior BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP Mahila Morcha chief and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, the party's legislators Dr C Saraswathi, MR Gandhi, Nainar Nagenthran and functionaries including Vinoj P Selvam and Amar Prasad Reddy were detained.

He accused Stalin of being afraid that something would be found and thus was 'strangulating' the BJP's voice.

Annamalai also told reporters that although the ED has quantified the alleged irregularities in TASMAC at ₹1,000 crore, he estimates it to be ₹40,000 crore.

"This ₹1000 crore is the tip of the iceberg...this protest will not only shake up TN politics but will pave the way for ushering in good politics. My guess is this (scam) will be worth ₹40,000 crore. But I am in a responsible position, so I am quoting the ₹1,000 crore mentioned by the ED," he added.

The state BJP chief even said that once the anti-corruption agency submits its final report, CM Stalin might also be on the radar.

What did the ED say?

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate said it found "multiple irregularities" in the TASMAC operations, including "manipulation" in the tender processes and "unaccounted" cash transactions worth ₹1,000 crore through distillery companies, a news agency PTI report said.

According to the federal probe agency, it got 'evidence' after it raided the employees, corporate offices of the distilleries and plants of TASMAC on March 6. It claimed that there were 'kickbacks' involved.

Support to BJP's protest

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Lok Sabha MP, Thol Thirumavalavan, who is also a staunch critic of the BJP, extended his support to the saffron camp's agitation.

However, the DMK ally said his party's stand was that there should be no liquor in the state, adding that all the shops should be closed down.

"Maybe the police action (against BJP leaders) was from the law and order point of view. We welcome the protest...our stand is that liquor shops in Tamil Nadu should be closed down and we will welcome anyone who supports that," he told reporters.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, on the other hand, criticised the police action against the BJP leaders. He wondered as to why BJP leaders were held even before a protest could be staged.

(with PTI inputs)