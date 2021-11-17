Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches new cement brand

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday officially launched a new brand of cement named Valimai (strength) to be manufactured by the Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation (TANCEM) at a subsidised rate.

Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, while presenting the demand for grants of his department during the budget session earlier in August this year, had announced the launching of Valimai cement expected to compete with other popular brands in the market.

Thennarasu told reporters that Valimai cement would be available in the market in two varieties – Portland Pozzolana and Ordinary Portland – at ₹350 and ₹365 respectively for each bag of 50 kg. “The cement is of high quality and comes with greater compression strength, and quick setting, and is heat resistant. The cement will be available in the open market and will also be used for government projects,” the minister said.

“Cement produced by TANCEM has been used for construction work such as in the departments of public works, rural development and highways. This brand of cement was launched to make available quality cement at an affordable cost to all sections of society.”

To begin with, the TANCEM will manufacture and sell about 30,000 tonnes of cement a month. Stalin launched the first sale in the presence of Thennarasu and additional chief secretary for industries, S Krishnan in the state secretariat.

Valimai is the second brand from TANCEM, which has been selling cement under the name Arasu. The previous AIADMK regime launched Amma cement named after late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, addressed by her cadre as Amma. “Arasu cement was named as Amma cement, and it will be there,” Thennarasu clarified. TANCEM has three plants in Ariyalur and Alangulam in Tenkasi district with a combined capacity to produce 17 lakh metric tonnes of cement.