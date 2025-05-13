TN Congress Committee VP slammed for ‘Shame on you’ remark on Sachin Tendulkar’s Operation Sindoor tribute

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee vice-president Vazhapadi Rama Suganthan created controversy recently, with his comment on Sachin Tendulkar’s post on X regarding Operation Sindoor. Sachin Tendulkar's X post on Operation Sindoor created controversy.(ANI Image)

Taking to the social media platform, the India cricket legend praised Indian Army’s successful execution of Operation Sindoor, amid the escalating Indo-Pak tensions.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Operation Sindoor had a team of over 1.4 billion rising in unison. Strong resolve and measured restraint, Team India! Remarkable teamwork across all levels led by tireless efforts of Hon. PM@narendramodi ji and his team and the three defence forces. A special mention to the brave rakshaks and our citizens living in border towns and villages. Jai Hind!”

Congress leader slammed for comment on Sachin Tendulkar's post

Responding to Sachin Tendulkar’s X post, the Tamil Nadu INC Committee vice-president slammed the former cricketer. He wrote, “Shame on you!”

Suganthan’s earlier X account has been banned by X for violating rules. His reply to Sachin’s X post angered fans, who rushed to the former MI player’s defence.

Here are the reactions:

According to an earlier press briefing by the Indian Army, Operation Sindoor saw more than 100 high-profile terrorists get killed in Pakistan and PoK. Operation Sindoor was India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The attack’s responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Meanwhile, even Pakistan have reacted to Operation Sindoor, and responded by cross-border shelling and drone attacks, which were foiled successfully. An immediate ceasefire has already been announced by both countries, despite regular violation from Pakistan leading to blackouts in Indian border districts.

According to the Indian Arm briefing on Sunday, 35-40 Pakistani soldiers were also killed during artillery exchange from May 7-10, and India lost five soldiers killed in action. Also some of the terrorists killed in the operation included those behind the IC-814 hijacking and Pulwama.