Tamil Nadu doctor attacked for rejecting marriage proposal by married man

In Tamil Nadu, a young female doctor was assaulted by her colleague for refusing a marriage proposal. As per reports, the 25-year-old victim was admitted to the Hosur Government Hospital after sustaining injuries to the face, neck, arms, and other parts of her body. In Tamil Nadu, a young female doctor was assaulted by her colleague for refusing a marriage proposal. (Representative image/PTI)

As per a report by news agency ANI, a probe has been launched against the accused - Dr Anbu Selvan.

Speaking to ANI, the victim, Krithika stated that Selvan attacked her after she rejected his proposals several times.

"He kept forcing me to marry him even after I said no many times. I never imagined he would turn violent. I want justice for what I went through," she told reporters.

She added that after she had rejected him earlier on, Dr Selvan stopped trying to pursue her, until the day of the incident.

The victim alleged that Selvan took her to the Patthala palli area and pressured her to marry him. After she rejected him again, Selvan started harassing her and demanded to know the reasons for her rejection.

Krithika added that instead of dropping her back home, Selvan took her to the clinic.

"Once inside, he forcibly took my mobile phone, gold chain, bracelet, and watch and assaulted me further," she told ANI.

Staff members who heard the assault intervened and rushed Krithika to the government hospital. The victim's mother also reached the clinic after she was unable to reach Krithika's mobile phone.

As per preliminary investigation, Dr Anbu Selvan is married but is currently separated from his wife. A police complaint has been filed with Adhikaratty police.

Kolkata law student raped after rejecting marriage proposal

This assault in Tamil Nadu comes after a law student was raped by a staff member of the college and alumnus, as two senior students helped him plot the incident.

The three accused - Monojit Mishra, 31; Zaib Ahmed, 19; and Pramit Mukherjee, 20 - were arrested by Kolkata police on charges of sexual assault and gangrape.

As per the FIR accessed by Hindustan Times, the law student stated that the attack occurred after she turned down a marriage proposal from Mishra.

"He called me outside the room (Union room) and told me that from the very first day he likes me. After his girlfriend he is in love with someone and that is me and he gave a proposal for marriage,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

She then added that Mishra asked the other two students to take her to the guard room, where he would then rape her.