Tamil Nadu government moves Supreme Court against Governor over delay in clearing bills

The Tamil Nadu Government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Governor R N Ravi over the alleged delay in clearing bills. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi exchanged greetings with chief minister MK Stalin (ANI)(File)

The state government has moved the Supreme Court against the Governor over delay in clearing Bills and Government orders that were sent by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and Government.

"The present Writ Petition is being filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, to declare that the inaction, omission, delay and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate by the Governor of Tamil Nadu and assent of the Bills passed and forwarded by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature to him and the non-consideration of files, Government orders and policies forwarded for his signature is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable besides malafide exercise of power," the petition said.

In the writ petition the Tamil Nadu government listed out the 12 Bills which are pending with the Governor, despite the lapse of considerable time.

The petition has added files which are all pending with the Governor pertaining to the accord of sanction for prosecution and investigation qua various crimes of corruption involving moral turpitude of public servants and files pertaining to the premature release of prisoners.

"The Governor by not signing remission orders, day-to-day files, appointment orders, approving recruitment orders, granting approval to prosecute Ministers, MLAs involved in corruption including transfer of investigation to CBI by Supreme Court, Bills passed by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is bringing the entire administration to a grinding halt and creating adversarial attitude by not cooperating with the State administration," the petition further stated.

The petition seeks a direction to the Governor to clear Bills and files and Government orders within a specified timeframe.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan alleged that Governor RN Ravi had failed his constitutional mandate.

"The Governor has failed in following the constitutional mandate and he is mocking the constitution. He has to sign the bill and assent to the bills as soon as possible. But the Governor has not done that, it's been more than 6 months since so many bills have been sent to the Governor and several other cabinet resolutions and he has put it on storage. Now we are left with no other options so we approached the Supreme Court. The SC earlier judgements especially with the Perarivalan case has come down heavily on the act of the Governor for not approving Cabinet resolutions" he said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, in a 15-page letter to President Droupadi Murmu said that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's various activities show he is not fit to be a Governor.

CM Stalin said that the activities of Governor Ravi were against the people of Tamil Nadu and the elected Government.

