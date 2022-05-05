Tamil Nadu governor refers anti-NEET bill to president

After the Tamil Nadu government re-enacted a bill seeking the students from the state to be exempted from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), Governor RN Ravi has sent the anti-NEET bill to the Union Home Ministry for the Presidential approval.

"Governor has sent the anti-NEET bill to Union Home Ministery in accordance with the Constitutional norms. The bill will be rejected by the President," Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai told media persons.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies had protested against the Governor for not sending the NEET Exemption Bill to the President after being passed twice by the state Assembly.

Tamil Nadu ministers Ma Subramanian and Thangam Thennarassu had also met the Governor, urging him to send the anti-NEET Bill to the President.

In February, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted the anti-NEET bill for the second time after the Governor returned it last year.

The anti-NEET bill was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after a 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam.