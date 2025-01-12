Tamil Nadu governor reacts to MK Stalin's ‘childish’ jibe: ‘Arrogance’

A day after Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin criticised the state's governor RN Ravi saying his decision to not address the assembly was “childish”, the Raj Bhavan today said that the CM's "arrogance" is not good. Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin. (PTI)

The row erupted after governor RN Ravi, on January 6, left the Tamil Nadu assembly without delivering the customary address. The Raj Bhavan later said he left 'in deep anguish' as the national anthem wasn't played.

MK Stalin had alleged that Ravi was unable to "digest" that the state was developing and his decision not to address the assembly was “childish”.

On Sunday, the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu responded to Stalin's criticism of the governor.

“Stalin asserts that insisting on due respect to the National Anthem and doing fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution is “absurd” and “childish”,” the Raj Bhavan wrote on X.

“Thanks for betraying the true intentions of the coalition of interests and ideologies to which he is a leader that does not accept and respect Bharat as a nation and her Constitution," it added.

“Such arrogance is not good. Please do not forget that Bharat is the supreme Mother and the Constitution the supreme faith for her children. They will not like or tolerate such brazen insult," it added.

What Stalin said



Addressing the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address, Stalin on Saturday said that the Tamil Nadu assembly has been witnessing strange scenes for the last few years after Ravi took over as governor.

Stalin alleged that in 2022, Ravi had delivered his address without altering the speech, but in the following three years, he avoided delivering his customary address citing 'absurd' reasons.

"I think the Governor is unable to digest the fact that Tamil Nadu is developing. I may be an ordinary person but this Legislative Assembly came into existence due to the feelings of crores of people," Stalin said.

"This House cannot bear to see the Governor doing something with political motives that drags the position and responsibility he held by not respecting the dignity of this Assembly, not respecting the people's feelings, and 'daring' to insult the Tamil anthem. We should not see such things again," the chief minister added.